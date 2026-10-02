TN CM launches expanded free bus travel for women, issues zero-fare tickets

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched the expanded 'Vettri Payanam' -- free bus travel for women -- coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, issuing zero-fare tickets to women passengers at Koyambedu Bus Terminus here.

The scheme, originally announced by the chief minister under Rule 110 in the Assembly on August 24, aims to ensure that women across Tamil Nadu are not deprived of social and economic opportunities due to transport costs.

Under the expanded initiative, the free travel facility -- previously restricted to ordinary city and town buses and up to 40 km in hilly regions -- has now been extended to cover Express, Limited Stop Services (LSS), Deluxe, Suburban Ordinary (Mofussil Ordinary), and Ghat Ordinary services running over 40 km operated by the state's seven State Transport Corporations (STCs).

With this expansion, a total of 12,695 buses will operate 1,68,500 single trips daily under the scheme, benefiting an estimated 84.32 lakh women passengers across the state every day.

The government stated that the initiative will significantly improve access to public transport, enabling female students to commute to distant colleges, assisting working women and transgender persons in reaching their workplaces, and facilitating free travel for medical and essential needs.

There would be no income ceiling for the beneficiaries to avail services, and there will also be no limit on the number of daily trips.

The welfare scheme's name is derived from the ruling party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - to mean "victorious journey" (Vettri payanam) for women.

During the event, the chief minister interacted with passengers and distributed free bus tickets to mark the official commencement of the welfare initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said the initiative aimed to provide free bus travel for women and transgenders to support their education, employment, livelihoods, and economic empowerment, ensuring that travel costs do not become a barrier to their progress.

He said the scheme was a means to foster equality, noting that there should be no distinction in travel rights.

Parthiban described the initiative as a "social revolution" intended to help women think independently, step out of their homes, and contribute to the growth of the state.

"The launch is also meant to honour the principles of social justice and women's empowerment, to facilitate their participation in the economy and society, ensuring that transportation costs do not hinder their access to education, employment, or healthcare," the minister added.

Previously limited to specific types of buses, the free travel facility has now been expanded to include more categories, such as express, deluxe, mofussil ordinary, and certain Ghat area services.

Owing to the Model Code of Conduct currently in force due to by-elections in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, the implementation of the scheme in these two districts will remain deferred until the election process is concluded.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Transport Secretary L Nirmalraj, MTC Managing Director V P Jeyaseelan, and senior government officials were present at the launch event.