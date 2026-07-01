Ashok Leyland introduces India's first air suspension range of trucks

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and one of India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, on Wednesday launched what it described as the country's first range of trucks equipped with air suspension technology.

The company introduced three models: the AVTR 4925 10x2 MAV, a 49-tonne truck with an air suspension system and a payload advantage of 1.5 tonnes; the AVTR 4625 10x2 MAV, a 46-tonne truck with a payload advantage of 4 tonnes; and the AVTR 4525 8x2 MAV, a 45-tonne truck with a payload advantage of 4 tonnes.

Ashok Leyland said the new range has been developed to improve productivity, ride comfort and operating efficiency while offering one of the lowest total cost of ownership propositions in the segment.

According to the company, the trucks combine higher payload capability with only a marginal increase in initial investment, enabling customers to improve revenue potential while lowering operating costs.

The new range has been designed to deliver better vehicle performance, improved load handling and greater operating efficiency.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, said: "Ashok Leyland has always been a technology leader in the Indian commercial vehicle industry. Since our inception, we have been known for introducing technology solutions that create meaningful value for customers. With the launch of the new air suspension technology in trucks, we are reinforcing that position. These new trucks offer best-in-class payload capability, improved comfort and better performance, helping our customers improve productivity and profitability."

Sanjeev Kumar, president, MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said customers increasingly seek vehicles that deliver better efficiency, reliability and value throughout their operating life.

"Our new air suspension range has been developed keeping these requirements in mind. With benefits such as improved vehicle stability, reduced vibrations, superior ride comfort and improved tyre life, these trucks are designed to deliver a better ownership experience for customers," he said.

The company said the air suspension system enhances vehicle stability under load while reducing vibrations and shocks. It also improves ride comfort over uneven roads, extends tyre life and eliminates the need for greasing the rear suspension, reducing maintenance requirements.

The trucks are available in both cowl and cabin configurations with multiple loading span options to suit different customer requirements.

The range also comes with Intelligent Vehicle Acceleration Control (iVAC) and Automatic Traction Control (ATC) as standard features to improve fuel efficiency and traction across varying terrain.

With the launch, Ashok Leyland said it aims to strengthen its position as a technology-led commercial vehicle manufacturer by offering products focused on higher productivity, profitability and reliability.