Suzuki Motorcycle India to set up ₹1,200 cr manufacturing plant in Haryana

Suzuki Motorcycle India to set up ₹1,200 cr manufacturing plant in Haryana

The new Haryana plant will produce 750,000 two-wheelers annually and is part of Suzuki's growth strategy for rising demand, localisation, and sustainability goals

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India

The new facility is part of Suzuki Motorcycle India's broader strategy to meet rising domestic demand

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana, which will be developed with an initial investment of ₹1,200 crore. The upcoming plant will have the capacity to produce 750,000 two-wheelers annually in its first phase. Located at the Industrial Model Township, Kharkhoda, under the HSIIDC industrial development zone, the facility spans 100 acres and is expected to commence operations in 2027.
 
The new facility is part of the company’s broader strategy to meet rising domestic demand, while also contributing to local development and employment generation, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.
   
Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of SMIPL, stated that the company is committed to supporting the Indian government’s industrial vision. “By establishing our facility at IMT Kharkhoda, we look forward to contributing to the region’s development, generating employment, and supporting the government’s vision for industrial progress,” he said.
 
He added that the Kharkhoda plant would enhance SMIPL’s ability to serve customers, support dealers, and collaborate more closely with suppliers. “The basic concept of this plant is lean manufacturing. It will also feature modern automation and energy-efficient systems, helping us move towards Suzuki’s global vision for carbon neutrality and sustainability,” he added.
 
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, reaching 1,12,948 units in April 2025, compared to 99,377 units in the same month last year.
 
Domestic sales stood at 95,214 units, marking an 8 per cent rise from 88,067 units in April 2024. Exports grew significantly by 57 per cent to 17,734 units, up from 11,310 units in the same month last year.
 
Suzuki Motorcycle India launches electric scooter e-Access 
Suzuki unveiled its first electric scooter — the e-Access — in January. With electric scooter penetration currently around 15 per cent, the company expects this to rise to at least 30 per cent over the next five years. According to FADA data, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 9,56,403 two-wheelers in 2024, registering year-on-year growth of 18.65 per cent.
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

