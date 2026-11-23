India recorded its highest-ever automobile retail sales during the 42-day festive season in 2026, clocking 2.2 per cent growth to 5.53 million units over last year, despite a high base due to the GST 2.0-led demand surge in 2025, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Electric vehicles (EVs) emerged as the showstoppers during the period, as almost one in 10 festive vehicles sold across categories this season was electric. EV retails also surged 52.62 per cent to cross 500,000 units in a single festive season for the first time — an all-time high — led by electric two-wheelers (61.10 per cent) and electric passenger vehicles (72.91 per cent), with electric commercial vehicle sales more than doubling.

Except for passenger vehicles, which declined by 7.16 per cent, all other categories witnessed positive growth. Two-wheelers grew 3.67 per cent, commercial vehicles 7.13 per cent, three-wheelers 5.32 per cent, tractors 2.24 per cent and construction equipment, a standout, 26.06 per cent — indicating broad-based growth across the mobility spectrum, from first-time commuters to freight operators and farmers. The festive period extended for 42 days, starting from the first day of Navratri (October 11 this year) to 15 days after Dhanteras (November 21).

"Severe supply constraints prevented the segment from achieving even higher growth, dragging overall EV penetration down from over 11 per cent to around 9 per cent during the period," said Sai Giridhar, president, FADA. He said dealers experienced acute inventory shortages across both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments. "Better vehicle availability could have added another 60,000 to 70,000 electric units to the festive tally," he said.

The record festive sales come as the country's automobile retail sales are poised to cross the 30-million annual sales milestone for the first time in a calendar year, projected to close between 31 million and 32 million units. Additionally, the passenger vehicle segment is set to breach the 5-million annual unit mark for the first time. Though passenger vehicle sales dipped, EV sales in the segment surged 73 per cent compared with the 2025 festive season. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales on a two-year basis were strongly positive at 16.43 per cent, with a healthy pipeline of festive bookings still converting into deliveries.

Measured over two years, against the clean festive period of 2024, overall automobile retail sales across segments witnessed a 24 per cent rise — indicating that the demand increase unleashed by the government's GST 2.0 reforms has not merely held but deepened.

"The festive season opened quietly through Navratri, when the shadow of last year’s towering base was at its longest; but as Dhanteras and Deepawali arrived, demand found its stride and built into a powerful crescendo. The turnaround is written in the numbers — a Passenger Vehicle segment that was down over 18 per cent at the Navratri stage closed the full festive season with its deficit more than halved, and the overall market swung from negative at Navratri into positive territory," Giridhar added.

Festive EV retails were up 68 per cent over two years. "Affordability anchored by GST 2.0, a resilient Bharat-led consumer, an expanding multi-powertrain choice, and the aspiration of a young, confident India are together carrying the sector to new heights. We thank the Government for a forward-looking policy environment — from the transformative GST 2.0 reforms to the clean-mobility push — that continues to place the Indian customer at its very centre," he added.