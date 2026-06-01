Major fire at Hyundai Mobis facility may hit Hyundai, Kia production

A massive fire broke out on Sunday at the Hyundai Mobis facility in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai. Since the company is a key supplier to South Korean sister brands Hyundai Motor India and Kia India, it is likely to cause a major dent in production in the near future.

The two automakers together contributed around 17 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in India in April. Focusing on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, Hyundai Mobis supplies chassis, cockpit and front-end parts.

The fire broke out in the evening and, after four hours of operations, rescue personnel brought it under control. "It was a major fire. However, there was no casualty as it was a Sunday," said a source. It initially originated in the scrap yard area of the Hyundai Mobis factory and later spread to two units.

The company is the first global vendor to adopt a massive flow production line for key components of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, playing a leading role in the development of the technology towards full-scale production.

Mobis India supplies after-sales parts and accessories through a network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in various metropolitan cities and Hyundai-authorised dealers/Mobis-authorised distributors spread across the length and breadth of India.

Mobis India's presence is not limited to the domestic market but extends to overseas markets as well. It exports after-sales parts and accessories through its wide network of overseas distributors.