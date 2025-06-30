Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank credit growth slows to 4.9% during fortnight ended May 30: RBI

Bank credit growth slows to 4.9% during fortnight ended May 30: RBI

The RBI has released the data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for May 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks

According to the data, credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 7.5 per cent as against 21.6 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year, | Credit: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Bank credit to industry expanded at 4.9 per cent in the fortnight ended May 30, against 8.9 per cent growth in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

The RBI has released the data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for May 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all commercial banks.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit as on the fortnight ended May 30, 2025, grew by 9.8 per cent as compared to 16.2 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (May 31, 2024).

 

"Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 4.9 per cent, compared with 8.9 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Among major industries, outstanding credit to all engineering', construction' and rubber, plastic and their products' recorded an accelerated y-o-y growth," it said.

According to the data, credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 7.5 per cent as against 21.6 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

RBI further said credit to the services sector moderated to 9.4 per cent y-o-y (20.7 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), primarily due to decelerated growth in credit to non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs).

On the other hand, credit growth to computer software' segment remained robust.

Further, credit to personal loans segment registered a y-o-y growth of 13.7 per cent compared with 19.3 per cent a year ago, largely due to moderation in growth of other personal loans', vehicle loans' and credit card outstanding'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Bank credit NBFCs

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

