Rupam Roy elected general secy of All-India State Bank Officers' Federation

All-India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF) on Sunday said members of the union have elected Rupam Roy as its general secretary for a period of three years.

The election took place at the union's 29th Triennial General Council held at Hyderabad, AISBOF said in a statement.

In the elections held on Sunday, Arun Kumar Bishoyi and Rupam Roy were re-elected unanimously as president and general secretary of AISBOF for the triennial period 2025-2028, reaffirming the overwhelming confidence of the membership in their leadership, it said.

Several important resolutions were adopted to strengthen the Federation's role in protecting the interests of its members in general and the society at large, it said.

 

The event was also graced by SBI managing director Vinay M Tonse and Kishore Kumar Poludasu Deputy Managing Director (HR), it added.

