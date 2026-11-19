Mis-selling of financial products often stems from sales targets and variable pay structures rather than actions at the branch level, said S C Murmu, deputy governor (Dy Guv) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He urged financial institutions to examine whether their incentive structures reward sales volumes or customer outcomes, and how these are measured.

“Look hard at incentives. Mis-selling rarely begins at the branch counter. It begins with a sales target and a variable pay scheme. Ask what your incentives actually reward: volumes or customer outcomes. And ask how you measure each,” Murmu said, speaking at an event in Mumbai.

Mis-selling has remained a concern across India's financial sector, particularly in the distribution of insurance policies, and mutual fund (MF) and other third-party products through banks and financial institutions.

Murmu also highlighted the significant regulatory changes awaiting banks from April 1, 2027, when the new prudential framework is scheduled to come into effect. The transition will involve the introduction of expected credit loss (ECL)-based provisioning, implementation of the remaining Basel III standards, and adoption of a new standardised approach to credit risk.

Under the ECL framework, banks will have to make provisions for losses they expect to incur rather than only for losses that have already materialised. The framework will replace the existing incurred-loss-based provisioning approach.

Under the new norms, banks will classify financial assets into three stages based on changes in credit risk, and make provisions accordingly. Stage 1 assets will attract provisions for 12-month expected credit losses, while assets in Stages 2 and 3 will require provisions based on lifetime expected credit losses.

The changes will make the banking system more sensitive to risk and place greater responsibility on boards, Murmu said.

With the shift towards principle-based regulation, boards will have greater flexibility in determining their institutions' risk appetite. However, this will also increase their responsibility to define that appetite in both qualitative and quantitative terms, and hold the management accountable for adhering to it.

Murmu also highlighted the importance of investments in technology and people, saying these were no longer optional for financial institutions. Boards needed to understand how technology was being deployed and the risks associated with it.

He also pointed to changes in the RBI's governance directions for banks, which came into effect on October 1, 2026. The revised directions replaced checklist-based board agendas with principle-based guidance, doing away with a long list of prescribed routine agenda items. This would free up board time, which directors should use to focus more on strategy and risks, including technology-related risks, and ensure preparedness for the transition to the new prudential framework in April 2027, he said.

Murmu called for closer coordination among financial sector regulators, given the overlap in their mandates. A listed bank, for instance, is subject to the RBI's prudential norms and related-party lending guidelines, as well as the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) listing regulations governing related-party transactions.

He further said that cyber resilience requires common baseline standards, as a single incident could affect a bank, an insurer, and a market infrastructure institution simultaneously.

“Regulation does not keep pace by writing rules faster. It keeps pace by being clearer about what it expects of those who run and oversee institutions, and then by trusting their judgement,” he said.