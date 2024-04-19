Universal bank licences: Here are key changes in licensing criterion

Exactly 10 years ago in April 2014, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) awarded universal banking licences to two entities, namely Bandhan Financial Services and IDFC. No new universal banking licence has been given since. While four applications have been rejected, one is under consideration.

Key changes in licensing criterion

1. Licensing has been made on-tap. Entities can apply any time without waiting for the regulator to start the process

2. An internal working group of the RBI proposed allowing corporates in the banking sector. The recommendation is yet to be accepted

Small finance banks (SFBs)