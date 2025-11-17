Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CERC warns solar, wind plants of disconnection over grid violations

CERC warns solar, wind plants of disconnection over grid violations

The case underscores growing concerns over grid security as India accelerates renewable capacity additions to meet its 2030 clean energy targets

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

India's power regulator on Monday asked grid operators to crack down on renewable energy projects that fail to meet technical standards, warning that persistent violators could be disconnected to protect grid stability.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said repeated non-compliance with low-voltage and high-voltage ride-through norms by solar and wind plants had caused generation losses and frequency dips during fault events.

Low-voltage and high-voltage ride-through are grid safety requirements that ensure wind and solar plants stay connected during sudden voltage dips or spikes caused by faults, instead of tripping offline and worsening grid disturbances.

The case underscores growing concerns over grid security as India accelerates renewable capacity additions to meet its 2030 clean energy targets.

 

The petition, filed by the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre, said several renewable generators were repeatedly non-compliant despite multiple meetings and reminders.

Only two generators - including an Adani hybrid project - have achieved full compliance so far, while others have yet to submit mandatory self-audit reports, the regulator noted.

The CERC directed the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre and the Central Transmission Utility of India to hold a high-level meeting and devise a procedure to address persistent violations, which could include disconnection of generators.

The regulator also asked for a fresh compliance review and detailed reporting on grid events and non-compliance rates.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

