Loan distribution by FACE members rise by 12.2% to 24.8 mn in Q3FY24

Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), an industry body for digital lenders, in its ninth edition of its FACETS report, said its member companies distributed 24.8 million loans during the third quarter (Q3 FY24).

This is a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from 22.1 million loans.

On a sequential basis, the growth in loan disbursements remained stagnant after companies distributed 24.8 million loans in Q2.

Similarly, FACE noted that loans amounting to Rs 33, 922 crore were disbursed in Q3 FY24, up 46.2 per cent from Rs 23,200 crore in Q3 FY23. Sequentially, loan disbursement grew 7.4 per cent from Rs 31,558 crore in Q2 FY24.