GalaxEye acquires Bengaluru-based spacecraft engineering firm StarOps

GalaxEye, an Indian space technology start-up building next-generation Earth Observation capabilities through its proprietary OptoSAR technology, has acquired StarOps, a Bengaluru-based spacecraft engineering company that traces its origins to TeamIndus, one of India's pioneering private space ventures.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in GalaxEye's journey to becoming a fully integrated space technology company. The integration brings StarOps' proprietary technologies, qualified satellite platforms and deep systems engineering expertise, along with an experienced engineering team, several of whom previously worked at TeamIndus on the Lunar Lander and Rover. Their end-to-end experience, from mission design through end-of-life, further strengthens GalaxEye's capabilities across the satellite value chain.

Incorporated in 2022, StarOps was established to develop satellite platforms and indigenise critical spacecraft technologies in India. This acquisition brings years of satellite design, development and qualification experience to GalaxEye, further strengthening its internal capabilities.

The StarOps team brings proficiency across spacecraft systems engineering, mission operations, propulsion, avionics, flight computing, guidance and navigation, structures and mechanisms, electrical systems, programme management and ground operations. The team is further supported by a panel of veteran ISRO experts with extensive experience in designing, qualifying and delivering complex space programmes.

Furthermore, the integration adds a strong portfolio of indigenous spacecraft technologies and engineering know-how to GalaxEye. These include qualified satellite bus platforms across the 50-kg, 150-kg and 250-kg classes, proprietary subsystem technologies, qualification heritage, testing infrastructure and engineering tools.

With more than 66 per cent indigenisation across its satellite systems, StarOps has developed technologies that reduce dependence on global supply chains while enabling faster development cycles and lower mission costs.

By bringing spacecraft platforms, critical satellite subsystems and Earth Observation payloads together, GalaxEye is well positioned to deliver tightly integrated, reliable and scalable space solutions for defence, national security and commercial applications.

Suyash Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, GalaxEye, said: "From day one, our vision has been to build a company that develops and owns the technologies defining the future of space. This acquisition is an important milestone in that journey, and through StarOps, the in-depth engineering legacy continues. By welcoming this exceptional team and their technologies into GalaxEye, we are significantly strengthening our capabilities across satellite engineering. Together, we are building a company capable of designing, engineering and operating advanced space systems from India for the world."

Commenting on the transaction, Nirmal Suraj Gadde, co-founder and Missions Lead, StarOps, said: "At StarOps, our focus has always been on building indigenous satellite systems and manufacturing capabilities that can accelerate the growth of India's commercial space industry. My journey in space began at TeamIndus, where I learned to build missions from first principles — from developing the technology to bidding for global space agency contracts. We're now bringing that experience to GalaxEye, and I'm excited to see our work become part of its ambitious mission to develop and deploy a constellation of OptoSAR satellites. It's a privilege to contribute to a mission that has the potential to push the boundaries of what Indian space technology can achieve."

The acquisition reinforces GalaxEye's long-term strategy of building indigenous technologies across the satellite value chain. Beyond expanding engineering capacity, it brings together complementary expertise, proven spacecraft technologies and extensive engineering know-how, enabling GalaxEye to accelerate product development, deepen vertical integration and strengthen its ability to deliver end-to-end space missions from concept through operations.

As India emerges as one of the world's fastest-growing space economies, GalaxEye believes the next generation of globally competitive space companies will be built by developing critical technologies domestically, investing in deep engineering capabilities and building complete systems in-house.