Hiring intent for non-white collar jobs up 10% YoY in Q1FY24: Report



Titled the "Employment Outlook Report," for FY24, the report said that IT functions emerged as the most sought-after profile in several service industries, while the manufacturing sector experienced a spike in demand for marketing profiles. The hiring intention for non-white collar job roles in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) is 10 per cent higher compared to the same quarter last year despite ongoing global turmoil, said a report by TeamLease Services.



Hiring trend by job level According to the report, nearly 78 per cent of employers in the services sector and 56 per cent of employers in the manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure sector also expressed an intent to hire for IT skills and marketing roles.



The hiring outlook for mid-level positions in the services sector is 54 per cent, whereas, in the manufacturing sector it is 32 per cent. The services sector has a 71 per cent and 73 per cent hiring outlook for entry and junior-level positions, whereas the manufacturing sector has a 49 per cent and 55 per cent hiring outlook for entry and junior-level job roles, respectively, the report said.

The report also revealed that job opportunities are positive in the services sectors in some key industries, including sales (83 per cent) and marketing (63 per cent). Further, the report stated that from a business size perspective, 86 per cent of large-sized organisations in the services sector and 73 per cent of large-sized organisations in the manufacturing sector had weathered the recession well and had higher hiring intent than in the last quarter.



Balasubramanian A, vice president and business head of TeamLease Services, said, "India's manufacturing segment has witnessed massive transformation over the last decade. The advent of technology, and the introduction of initiatives like the PLI scheme is boosting employment generation and fostering a dynamic and competitive economy that drives growth and innovation." While in the manufacturing sector, some of the prominent industries with high hiring intent are sales (95 per cent) and engineering (80 per cent), it added.



Demand for IT skills and marketing roles "Marketing professionals, sales professionals, and engineers are extensively in demand, and this will continue to be in vogue in the coming quarters as well," he added.



"The increasing demand for IT skills and marketing roles is a testament to the transformative impact of emerging technologies such as 5G in the telecom industry, and the importance of upskilling in meeting the evolving needs of the job market," said TeamLease chief business officer Mayur Taday. The report said that both the services and manufacturing sector's intent to hire for the marketing functional area increased slightly by 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.