Inclusion gaps in infrastructure, tech weigh on labour force: Report

Barriers in access to transport, workplaces and digital systems are constraining labour force participation in India, with an estimated 34 per cent of the population facing mobility-related limitations affecting jobs and skilling, said a report by KPMG and Svayam, a non-profit focused on accessibility, released on Wednesday.

The white paper noted that while only 2.2 per cent of Indians are officially classified as persons with disabilities, a much larger segment — around 486 million people — experience reduced mobility due to ageing, illness, injury or caregiving responsibilities. This broader cohort remains largely outside the ambit of policy design, despite facing similar barriers in accessing education, training and employment.

Workforce participation among persons with disabilities remains significantly lower than the broader population, at about 36 per cent compared to roughly 60 per cent for others. The disparity is more pronounced along gender lines, with around 47 per cent of men with disabilities employed versus just 23 per cent of women. “These disparities stem from structural barriers such as attitudinal biases, inaccessible infrastructure, educational inequities, and weak inclusive hiring practices,” said the report.

The report also flagged gaps in implementation of existing mandates. Less than 1.15 per cent of posts in Central ministries are held by persons with disabilities, against a statutory reservation of 4 per cent, indicating limited absorption even in government employment.

In addition to direct exclusion, accessibility gaps are seen to affect labour supply indirectly. Women spend an average of 137 minutes per day on caregiving activities, compared to 75 minutes for men, often due to lack of accessible infrastructure that increases dependency and limits workforce participation, the report said.

Mobility constraints in transport systems also impose productivity losses. The report estimated that individuals with severe mobility challenges face annual economic losses of over Rs 52,000 per person due to restricted travel, missed work opportunities and higher costs.

Digital access remains another constraint, with around 262 million people facing challenges in using online platforms, limiting participation in skilling programmes, job searches and remote work opportunities.

Citing global estimates, the paper noted that exclusion of persons with disabilities from the workforce can lead to economic losses of 4–7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in low- and middle-income countries.

The report called for integrating accessibility into skilling systems, infrastructure planning and digital platforms, arguing that improved access to jobs and training could expand the effective workforce and support higher economic growth.

Technology that does not account for mobility, cognitive, or sensory impairments effectively creates new forms of exclusion, stated the report. “Over 91 per cent of Indian financial-sector websites were found to violate basic accessibility standards, thereby denying millions of digitally enabled opportunities,” it added.