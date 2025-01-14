Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India, Oman hold fifth round of talks for proposed free trade agreement

India, Oman hold fifth round of talks for proposed free trade agreement

The negotiations for the agreement, officially dubbed as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023

Trade deal, FTA

Oman is the third largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Oman are holding the fifth round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement here to boost bilateral economic ties, an official said on Tuesday.

The two-day talks started on January 13, the official said.

The negotiations for the agreement, officially dubbed as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023.

Oman is the third largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

According to the think tank GTRI (Global Trade Research Institute), Indian goods worth $ 3.7 billion like gasoline, iron and steel, electronics, and machinery will get a significant boost in Oman, once both sides reach a comprehensive free trade agreement.

 

Also Read

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

India to continue working together with Oman in tourism sector, says min

PremiumIndia Oman

India's FTA with Oman hits deadlock over revision in market access offer

Indians, tourists

Indian tourists flocking to Oman, arrivals up 70% at 600k: Al Busaidi

HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Profit jumps 31%, revenue surges 39% to Rs 934 cr

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold snaps 5-day winning run, slips marginally to Rs 80,580 per 10 gm

Currently, over 80 per cent of its goods enter Oman at an average of 5 per cent import duties, a GTRI report has said.

Oman's import duty ranges from 0 to 100 per cent, along with the existence of specific duties. A duty of 100 per cent is applicable on specific meats, wines and tobacco products.

India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member UAE which came into effect in May 2022.

On the imports front, India's merchandise imports from Oman dipped to $ 4.5 billion from $ 7.9 billion in 2022-23.

Key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other key products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, and iron and steel.

The bilateral trade stood has declined to $ 8.94 billion in 2023-24 from $ 12.39 billion in 2022-23. India's exports stood at $ 4.42 billion in the last fiscal.

In such agreements, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

e-commerce

Fashion and beauty lead as tier-III cities drive e-commerce growth in 2024

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

DGCA warns Akasa Air for violating dangerous goods transport regulations

airline flight aviation

Domestic aviation sector likely to clock Rs 2k-3k cr net loss in FY25: ICRA

textile exports

Govt likely to incentivise textiles in Budget as crisis hits B'desh exports

5G network, satellite

Telecom spectrum in 6-Ghz band key to avoid 5G radio wave crunch: COAI

Topics : India Oman ties free trade agreement FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon