India's core sector output hits 19-month low, contracts 0.4% in March

Growth in India's eight core industries hit a 19-month low in March, with the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) declining 0.4 per cent, compared to a 2.8 per cent uptick in February, thus reflecting a sobering end to the financial year (FY26), in which cumulative growth slid to 2.6 per cent, the weakest in five years.

The March print marks the second contraction in 19 months, after October 2024’s fractional negative reading of -0.1 per cent, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Monday.

Four of the eight sectors—fertilisers, crude oil, coal, and electricity—recorded negative growth in March, and as many as six sectors recorded a deceleration from February levels, including steel and cement, which recorded growth of 2.2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, during the month.

The fertiliser sector posted the sharpest single-month fall of any sector in March, contracting a steep 24.6 per cent compared to a 3.4 per cent uptick recorded in February. The March print thus marks the steepest decline in the sector since the current data series began in April 2012. A shortage of inputs amid the West Asia crisis curtailed fertiliser output, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Crude oil production fell 5.7 per cent, extending a long-running structural decline in domestic output that has now pulled the sector's cumulative index down 2.8 per cent for the full year. Natural gas mirrored the annual decline, also down 2.8 per cent for FY26, despite a 6.4 per cent uptick in March itself, a rare bright spot in an otherwise subdued month.

Coal production contracted 4 per cent in March and closed FY26 with a cumulative decline of 0.5 per cent, reversing a four-year expansionary trend. Electricity generation, which carries the second-highest weight in the index at 19.85 per cent, slipped 0.5 per cent in March on an adverse base effect, though it still managed a modest 0.9 per cent gain for the full year.

Refinery products, which carry the largest weight in the index, saw a mild 0.1 per cent uptick during the month compared to a 1 per cent contraction recorded in February. The yearly growth in the sector, however, entered the red zone, registering a contraction of 0.1 per cent.

Against this backdrop, steel and cement stood out as the year's clear outperformers, being the only sectors registering growth of more than 1 per cent during the financial year. Steel production rose 2.2 per cent in March and surged 9.1 per cent for FY26 as a whole. Cement grew 4 per cent in March and 8.6 per cent for the year.

Yearly analysis of FY26 numbers reveals that growth in coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity touched five-year lows during the year, while the fertiliser sector slumped to a 13-year low.

Core sectors constitute about 40 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and Nayar expects IIP growth to moderate to around 1–2 per cent in March, as against 5.2 per cent in February, owing to the adverse impact of the surge in energy prices and constrained availability of the same.