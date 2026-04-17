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Home / Industry / News / Coal ministry launches 15th auction, offers 17 blocks to boost output

Coal ministry launches 15th auction, offers 17 blocks to boost output

Seventeen coal blocks, including reoffered mines, put up for auction as Centre looks to enhance domestic production and strengthen energy security

coal mines

The mines are spread across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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The coal ministry on Friday launched the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions, putting 17 blocks on offer, including 11 in the current round and six reoffered from the second attempt of the 13th tranche, as it seeks to boost domestic coal production.
 
Of the 11 blocks in the 15th round, seven are fully explored and four partially explored. Three mines are being offered under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and eight under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
 
The blocks include one coking coal mine and 10 non-coking coal mines, catering to sectors such as steel and power, the ministry said.
   
The mines are spread across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.
 
The auction launch was announced during a stakeholder consultation on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security”, which brought together policymakers, industry representatives, and experts to discuss reforms, technology, and sustainability in the sector.

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Commercial coal mining in India was opened up in 2020, marking a major reform that allowed private players to mine and sell coal without end-use restrictions. It replaced the earlier captive-use regime. The auction-based framework, conducted through an online bidding process, has since seen multiple rounds attracting participation from both established companies and new entrants, with the government positioning it as a key pillar of competition, efficiency, and self-reliance in the coal sector.
 
Since then, commercial and captive coal mining has scaled up significantly, emerging as a major contributor to domestic supply. According to the latest government data, these mines together crossed the 200 million tonne production mark for the first time in FY26, with output reaching about 210 million tonnes.
 
Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said the commercial coal mining framework has led to increased private participation and improved domestic coal availability.
 
So far, 135 coal mines have been auctioned across 13 rounds, with a peak-rated capacity of about 325 million tonnes per annum, according to the ministry.
 

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Topics : coal industry Coal Auction Coal ministry coal mine

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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