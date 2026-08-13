Microplastics warning row intensifies ahead of key Madras HC hearing Friday

On Friday, the Madras High Court is set to take up the case in which it directed the Centre to inscribe warnings about the presence of microplastics in food items and water packaged in plastic containers. While plastic industry players, consumer industries, and sector experts raised concerns about the move, stating that polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and plastic packs are safe, environmentalists said this may well be a beginning for regulating all possible sources of microplastics. Bisleri, one of the major players in the PET bottle consumer industry, said that there is no concrete evidence that it will harm living beings. "PET bottles and other plastics are regulated under stringent Indian and global standards. While research into the presence and potential impact of microplastics continues worldwide, no conclusive evidence of harm to living species has been established. Accordingly, neither the WHO nor any country in the world has called for restrictions on PET packaging," said Angelo George, chief executive officer, Bisleri.

“PET bottles continue to provide safe, hygienic and convenient packaging for food, beverages and pharmaceutical products," George added.

It was in February this year that the Madras High Court directed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to warn consumers about the possible presence of micro and nanoplastics (MNPs) in packaged drinking water, salt and sugar sold in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and plastic packs.

Though the PET Packaging Association for Clean Environment (PACE) challenged the High Court's direction before the Supreme Court, the apex court said on April 6 that there was nothing inherently objectionable about warning consumers if reports suggested the presence of microplastics.

"Nowhere in the world are there such warning letters for microplastics. Microplastics are present in almost everything around us, including clothes that we wear. More importantly, there is no evidence to blame PET as the major source for microplastics, and there are no proofs also to call it unsafe," said Vijay Habbu, scientific advisor to PACE, and adjunct professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai.

An environmental activist, on the other hand, batted for some regulations, starting with PET. "The problem with microplastics is that these are small fragments of the same plastic, with chemicals embedded in them. It is not just in PET, but in clothes (polymers), tyres, and even in cosmetics too. The argument that WHO called it safe, was an opinion they expressed more than a decade back, not a new study," said Satish Sinha, associate director, New Delhi-based environmental NGO Toxics Link. Sinha and his team have studied the presence of microplastics in salt and sugar brands, water bodies, and soil in the past.

A recent analysis by veteran polymer scientist Chris DeArmitt, Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, on microplastics in PET-bottled drinks concludes that current evidence does not identify a microplastic-related health concern from compliant PET-bottled drinks at measured exposure, while not claiming zero risk.

"The presence of microplastics is found in the liver, kidneys, brain, heart, and in the blood too, based on studies. There should be some regulations on its use. That is why one of its biggest sources, single-use plastic, and plastics should be regulated initially," said Sinha.

The industry bodies, on the other hand, argue that useful consumer warnings inform people of a level of risk. However, the leading alternative packaging (glass) does not reliably reduce particle exposure, with studies finding higher microplastic counts in glass too.