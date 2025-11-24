Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Pvt credit emerges key growth driver for India's real estate: Knight Frank

Pvt credit emerges key growth driver for India's real estate: Knight Frank

Institutional investors include family offices and global private equity firms

Bengaluru's MG Road

Over the past decade, the residential segment has consistently commanded the largest share of private credit investments, particularly during housing downturns due to flexible lending terms.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as one of the most active real estate private credit markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, ranking second and accounting for 36 per cent of regional fundraising between 2020 and 2024, according to Knight Frank.
 
APAC real estate private credit totalled USD 11.2 billion between 2020 and 2024, up 40 per cent from USD 8.0 billion in 2015–2019. Australia contributed 40 per cent of the total raised in 2020–2024.
 
Between 2025 and 2028, the APAC region is expected to raise USD 90–110 billion in private credit, with India projected to contribute 20–25 per cent. Australia is expected to account for nearly 50 per cent, supported by tighter bank lending and rising demand for flexible financing.
   
The report noted that developers’ increasing reliance on non-bank capital, amid regulatory changes and a more selective banking environment, has accelerated private credit growth. Institutional investors — including family offices and global private equity firms — are tapping opportunities in residential development, refinancing and special situations.
 
Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Developers are increasingly turning to structured and alternative financing to bridge capital gaps and meet rising urban housing demand. As interest rates globally remain elevated, private credit offers a compelling avenue for investors seeking higher yields with tangible underlying assets.”

Also Read

Real estate

Embassy Developments to launch 6 residential projects valued at ₹10,300 cr

Dwarka Expressway

Central Park Estates to invest ₹2,000 cr in new Dwarka Expressway project

housing, housing project, village

County Group buys 5 acre plot in Noida for ₹475 crore for housing project

Puravankara housing project

ATS HomeKraft provides ₹1,250 cr exit to HDFC Capital's HCARE-2 fund

Real estate

MahaRERA issues SOP to fast-track compensation recovery for homebuyers

 
Bank credit in India grew at an 11.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2015 and 2025 to Rs 182.4 trillion, led by housing, which grew 16.9 per cent annually to Rs 30.1 trillion. Commercial real estate rose 12.2 per cent annually to Rs 5.3 trillion, supported by economic growth and government-driven infrastructure and housing programmes.
 
India’s private credit market is also diversifying beyond traditional development finance. Structured debt, last-mile funding and special situation funds are increasingly used to revive stalled projects and support developers during liquidity cycles.
 
According to the report, in India, investor participation has expanded across performing credit and special situations or distressed assets. While foreign portfolio investors historically dominated, Securities and Exchange Board of India-regulated Category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) — focused on unlisted equity and debt — have reshaped the market due to their high-return potential, longer horizons, regulatory scrutiny and flexibility.
 
India’s private credit assets under management have surged from USD 0.7 billion in 2010 to USD 17.8 billion in 2023, reflecting deeper institutional participation and growing investor confidence.
 
Lalit Parihar, managing director, Aaiji Group, a Dholera-based real estate firm, said, “The rapid growth in private credit AUM demonstrates strong investor confidence and the success of regulatory reforms that have enhanced transparency and broadened financing avenues. As India is poised to contribute up to a quarter of the region’s private credit growth by 2028, we see tremendous opportunity for well-capitalised, forward-thinking developers.”
 
Registered AIFs have grown from 143 in March 2015 to 1,532 in March 2025, recording a 52 per cent CAGR in investments over the decade.
 
Over the past decade, the residential segment has consistently commanded the largest share of private credit investments, particularly during housing downturns due to flexible lending terms. Offices accounted for 17 per cent of total investments, industrial 5 per cent (USD 852 million), retail 2 per cent (USD 251 million), with the rest distributed across diversified and township projects.
 
Private credit now plays a critical role in India’s real estate ecosystem, delivering 12–21 per cent internal rate of return, well above traditional instruments, and drawing strong global and domestic interest. Structures such as mezzanine debt, bridge loans and preferred equity continue to support stalled and underserved segments, including affordable housing, the report added.
 
Harry Chaplin Rogers, director, international capital markets, Knight Frank India, said, “Private credit has become a viable option for India’s real estate developers, enabling faster access to tailored capital for land acquisition, construction and refinancing. As more developers opt for these flexible structures over traditional funding options, investor appetite is expanding and processes are becoming more streamlined, ultimately positioning private credit as a key driver of the sector’s next growth phase.”

More From This Section

Inside the Dholera-SIR activation zone, GAP Associates has acquired the first RERA-approved industrial park.

Rajasthan govt plans to take action against sale of non-Rera projectspremium

Tata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

NBFCs face funding pressure despite healthy outlook: Crisil Ratings

AI semiconductors

Chhattisgarh govt allots land to company for semiconductor material plantpremium

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India's solar panel exports slump in September as US tariffs bite

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

India expands seafood markets beyond US amid tariff hike; shrimp up 18%

Topics : Industry News Real Estate credit growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon