Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rules for pvt entry into nuclear power under SHANTI Act being drafted: DAE

Rules for pvt entry into nuclear power under SHANTI Act being drafted: DAE

Jitendra Singh said applications from private operators will be considered after the rules are notified, with liability and insurance provisions set out under the SHANTI Act

nuclear power

The Act provides for the operator's liability at ₹3,000 crore for reactors with thermal power above 3,600 megawatts (MW)

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rules governing private sector participation in the nuclear power sector under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act are currently at the drafting stage and will be notified in accordance with due legislative processes, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
 
Applications for licences from private parties will then be taken into consideration, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the ministries of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space said in a written reply in Parliament.
 
"The private operators shall obtain an insurance policy or other financial security, or a combination of both, before the operation of a nuclear installation, covering their liability. The operator should renew the insurance policy or other financial security before the expiry of its validity from time to time," he said.
   
According to the framework for civil liability for nuclear damage arising from accidents provided in the SHANTI Act, the maximum amount of liability in respect of each nuclear incident shall be the rupee equivalent of 300 million Special Drawing Rights, or as specified by the Central government.
 
The Act provides for the operator's liability at ₹3,000 crore for reactors with thermal power above 3,600 megawatts (MW). Singh said that, for the purpose of meeting its liability, the Central government may establish a Nuclear Liability Fund through a levy charged on the tariff of electricity sold to consumers.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power's nuclear expansion depends on private-sector policy clarity

Jindal Steel and Power Logo (Photo: Jindal Stel and Power)

Jindal Group in talks with US, French firms for proposed nuclear projects

Mahi Banswara nuclear project

NPCIL-NTPC JV invites bids to build core of Mahi Banswara nuclear project

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

NPCIL denies sensitive data breach at Kudankulam nuclear power plant

Nuclear energy

Files relating to Kudankulam nuclear power plant exposed in data breach

 

More From This Section

quality, quality check

QCOs hit MSME profitability, raise costs across supply chains: CSEPpremium

Delhi HC

Delhi HC rejects Vedanta plea to halt ONGC takeover of Gujarat oil block

Supreme Court

SC clears processing of pending industry applications in Taj protected zone

mining sector, mines

Rajasthan plans to revive allocation of small limestone mining leases

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

9 mega industrial zones on anvil to boost private investments in UPpremium

Topics : nuclear power Nuclear power in India Nuclear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Zim vs India Live StreamingStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result