Rules for pvt entry into nuclear power under SHANTI Act being drafted: DAE

The rules governing private sector participation in the nuclear power sector under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act are currently at the drafting stage and will be notified in accordance with due legislative processes, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Applications for licences from private parties will then be taken into consideration, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the ministries of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space said in a written reply in Parliament.

"The private operators shall obtain an insurance policy or other financial security, or a combination of both, before the operation of a nuclear installation, covering their liability. The operator should renew the insurance policy or other financial security before the expiry of its validity from time to time," he said.