Task Force on textile exports to tackle sectoral issues: Commerce Ministry

Task Force on textile exports to tackle sectoral issues: Commerce Ministry

The first meeting of the task force was held on June 10 under the chairpersonship of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to discuss issues

The discussions during the meeting covered matters and issues pertaining to the entire textiles value chain. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A task force on textile exports will create a unified platform to address critical issues concerning the sector to boost outbound shipments, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country aims to increase textile exports to $100 billion by 2030-31.

The first meeting of the task force was held on June 10 under the chairpersonship of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to discuss issues and strategies for enhancing textiles exports from India, besides increasing share in global markets.

Barthwal said the primary objective of the task force is to create a unified platform for addressing critical issues concerning the textile sector by involving all relevant stakeholders.

 

Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal said there is a need to focus on innovations keeping in view the latest trends to garner a higher share of the export market.

Textiles is one of the key focused sectors identified by the Department of Commerce for promoting exports.

While the government is continuously working on trade agreements with various countries to remove tariff disadvantages, the industry should work on formulating plans to utilise them more effectively.

The discussions during the meeting covered matters and issues pertaining to the entire textiles value chain, the ministry said.

This included skilling, labour, cost competitiveness, use of renewable energy, current schemes for supporting the textile sector, quality control orders, logistics, and productivity enhancement of natural fibres, such as jute.

Representatives of the various textile export promotion councils and industry associations shared their views and suggestions on these matters.

"It was further decided that sub-task forces will be set up for these led by the concerned Ministry along with participants from export promotion councils and the industry to work on and provide suitable recommendations to the Task Force," it added.

In the meeting, other issues included the upgradation of ESG infrastructure in garment manufacturing units, use of renewable energy, European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), strengthening of e-commerce for export growth and simplifying regulatory framework, it said.

Besides, labour, cost competitiveness for productivity enhancement, skilling, and branding were also discussed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

