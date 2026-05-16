TCS aims to become world's largest AI-led tech services company: CEO

The country's largest IT firm TCS aims to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company, with 130 of its top 139 clients already choosing it as their AI services partner, CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said.

In his letter to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2025-26, Krithivasan noted that FY26 marked an "inflection point" for enterprise AI, as customers decisively moved from experimental pilots to scaled deployments.

"To realise the opportunities offered by AI, we set out a bold aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company. Our strategy to realize this aspiration, is to be a full-stack AI services player from Infrastructure to Intelligence," Krithivasan wrote.

He highlighted that 130 of TCS' top 139 clients - those generating over $50 million in annual revenues - have selected the company as their AI services partner.

To support this massive technological shift, TCS has aggressively upskilled its workforce. Krithivasan stated that over 2,70,000 employees now possess advanced AI skills, a threefold increase from the previous year.

Beyond global enterprise clients, the CEO highlighted TCS' execution of nation-scale projects in India during the fiscal year.

"We scaled the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) into the world's largest government e-commerce marketplace, with procurement exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore. We upgraded State Bank of India's YONO 2.0 to serve 20 crore users in 10 languages. We also modernised citizen services such as ePassports (over 1 crore issued) and built the RBI's new data management system, designed to handle 250 TB for sharper economic analysis," he noted.

Outlining the company's "Build-Partner-Acquire" strategy for the AI ecosystem, Krithivasan pointed to the recent acquisitions of US-based ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, which position TCS among the top five global Salesforce Consultants.

He also highlighted the launch of 'HyperVault', TCS' AI infrastructure business in partnership with TPG, which has an initial plan to build 1 Gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity in India to meet the surging demand for AI compute.

Looking ahead, Krithivasan said that as enterprises scale AI, they will need a unified control plane-an "AI Operating System"-to make AI repeatable and governable.

"This is where TCS is positioning itself as an Enterprise Intelligence Integrator, modernising software stacks, embedding AI agents into operations, and governing data and security at scale to deliver measurable outcomes.

"...we will focus on four distinct progressions: Build industry-specific AI systems, construct India's first high-density AI data centre, strengthen our Infrastructure to Intelligence offering with 3,600 partnerships and establish secure, resilient, sovereign AI infrastructure," Krithivasan said.