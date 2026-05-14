After unveiling Googlebook, Google confirms long-term ChromeOS support

After unveiling Googlebook at The Android Show on May 12, Google has now moved to reassure Chromebook users and enterprise customers, saying existing Chromebooks will continue receiving 10 years of automatic ChromeOS updates along with long-term management support. The company also said organisations can continue to confidently purchase and deploy Chromebook devices even as Googlebook rolls out over the next few years.

The clarification is significant because it comes just a day after Google introduced Googlebook as a new category of laptops built around Gemini Intelligence. The announcement may have raised questions around the future of ChromeOS devices and whether Googlebook could eventually replace Chromebooks. Now, Google has addressed them.

Google says Chromebooks remain a long-term investment

Addressing those concerns, Google said Chromebooks remain a “reliable, long-term investment” for organisations. The company confirmed that ChromeOS devices will continue receiving 10 years of automatic software updates, while existing Chromebook fleets can still be managed through the Google Admin console without requiring new licences or workflow changes.

Google also said that when the time comes to move toward the newer Googlebook experience, organisations will be offered “multiple pathways” to transition. However, the company has not yet explained how that migration process will work or which Chromebook models may support it.

Earlier, Google had indicated that many existing Chromebooks could eventually become eligible for the Googlebook experience, though hardware requirements and device limitations remain unclear for now.

The company has also not clarified how the premium-focused Googlebook lineup will coexist with the traditionally affordable Chromebook ecosystem in the long term.

ALSO READ: Googlebook platform combines Android and ChromeOS with Gemini at centre

ChromeOS support and device management will continue

Google stressed that the security and management foundations of ChromeOS will remain part of its broader device strategy. According to the company, organisations will continue managing laptops, Android devices, and other hardware through the Google Admin console as well as supported third-party management platforms.

Google also pointed users toward ChromeOS Flex, which allows older PCs nearing end-of-support to be converted into ChromeOS devices at no additional cost.

What is Googlebook

Googlebook is a new category of premium laptops designed around deeper Gemini AI integration. According to Google, the devices are being built for Gemini Intelligence and will bring AI-powered features directly into everyday workflows.

The company highlighted features such as Magic Pointer, which can perform actions based on audio prompts, such as scheduling meetings by pointing over calendar dates and asking it verbally to make changes. It will also get customised widgets that can be created based on natural-language prompts.