UP RERA issues notices to 130 promoters over illegal real estate ads

The regulator also noted non-compliance with its recent orders by a majority of promoters despite being granted time during a review by UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Friday said it has issued notices to about 130 promoters across the state for violation of rules related to advertisement of registered projects.
The regulator also noted non-compliance with its recent orders by a majority of promoters despite being granted time during a review by UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, as per an official statement.
In recent months, UP RERA has issued directions about the promotion and advertisements of registered and unregistered projects, mentioning the RERA registration number and portal prominently and uploading the coordinates of a designated director of the organisation for correspondence.
It also called for updating and correcting the filed details of projects on the RERA portal, maintaining active telephone numbers for consumers, appointing knowledgeable persons to answer them and activating helpline numbers for mega projects.
Apart from this, the directions included providing complete details in project registration applications, all three bank accounts with standing instructions to banks to speed up the project registration process, utilise model agreement for sale uploaded on the portal for agreement with consumers, uploading all QPRs for approval of extension applications, etc.
"During the review, it was found that out of 1,810 promoters, only 666 promoters have uploaded details of the director for correspondence. Promoters are not following the promotion guidelines, and approximately 130 notices have been issued to promoters in violation of advertisements.
"According to the provisions of section -37 of the RERA Act, UP RERA has issued office notice to promoters to ensure compliance with passed directions. The Authority, using its powers under section 63 of the RERA Act, may take strict action and impose appropriate amount of penalty," the statement said.
Bhoosreddy said the stakeholders of real estate have to act according to the RERA Act.
"The directions had been issued to ensure swift registration, and extension, along with bringing transparency, responsibility and answerability. We expect that promoters will act as per the directions," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate UP RERA Advertisment Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon