Workflow sync crucial to get maximum AI returns: Automation Anywhere

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India has approved 12 semiconductor projects under the ₹76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission, including its first chip fab and display fabrication units

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Aashish Aryan
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 10:46 PM IST

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India now has 12 approved semiconductor projects under the first phase of the ambitious ₹76,000 India Semiconductor Mission project. Of these, a majority are assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), as well as outsourced assembly, testing and packaging (OSAT) units. Among the dozen projects approved so far by the government are also India's first display fabrication unit and the first chip fabrication unit that is being set up by the Tata Group. These twelve plants are planned and coming up in states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.
 
The top seven semiconductor projects 
  

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 10:46 PM IST

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