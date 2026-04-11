3i Infotech secures order from leading US-based credit union

For establishment of an Enterprise Application CoE for lending and collections platforms

3i Infotech has received an order from a leading US-based credit union, for the establishment of an Enterprise Application Center of Excellence (CoE) for Lending & Collections platforms.

The engagement involves end-to-end responsibility for application management across lending and collections platforms, in close collaboration with business and technology stakeholders, enabling improved operational efficiency, scalability, and alignment with the client's evolving digital and business requirements. The contract is awarded for a period of 9 months. The total value of the order is approximately Rs. 2.76 crore i.e. USD 297,000 (exclusive of applicable taxes).