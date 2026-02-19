ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project

ACME Solar Holdings through its subsidiary, ACME Urja One, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI on 18 February 2026 for its 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project with assured peak power. The project forms part of 380 MW capacity, of which PPA for the first 190 MW has already been signed.

Following this PPA, ACME Solar's total PPA-signed portfolio now stands at 5,820 MW with 1,240 MW of PPAs signed in current financial year.

