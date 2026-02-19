Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings through its subsidiary, ACME Urja One, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI on 18 February 2026 for its 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project with assured peak power. The project forms part of 380 MW capacity, of which PPA for the first 190 MW has already been signed.

Following this PPA, ACME Solar's total PPA-signed portfolio now stands at 5,820 MW with 1,240 MW of PPAs signed in current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex sinks 901 pts; media shares tumble

Sensex sinks 901 pts; media shares tumble

Yen holds near 155 as Fed hawkishness boosts Dollar

Yen holds near 155 as Fed hawkishness boosts Dollar

EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

Sensex plunges 693 pts; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 7.40%

Sensex plunges 693 pts; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 7.40%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance