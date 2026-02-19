Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2026.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd crashed 10.96% to Rs 84.8 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 922 shares in the past one month.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd tumbled 10.49% to Rs 21.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24860 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd lost 8.94% to Rs 11.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53589 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd fell 7.19% to Rs 24.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 827 shares in the past one month.

Primo Chemicals Ltd shed 7.10% to Rs 20.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20123 shares in the past one month.

