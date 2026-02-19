Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2026.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2026.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd crashed 10.96% to Rs 84.8 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 922 shares in the past one month.

 

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd tumbled 10.49% to Rs 21.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24860 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd lost 8.94% to Rs 11.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53589 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO: Market tailwinds, strong positioning; should you apply?

Pakistan hockey team

Funds to infighting: Pakistan hockey team's many woes continue

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys

Diffusion of technology a different ballgame: Nandan Nilekani at AI summit

Stock Market LIVE, February 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 850 pts, Nifty below 25,600; Realty, Media top drags; VIX up 8%

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

India among Microsoft's largest AI investment destinations: Vice-Chairman

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd fell 7.19% to Rs 24.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 827 shares in the past one month.

Primo Chemicals Ltd shed 7.10% to Rs 20.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20123 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex sinks 901 pts; media shares tumble

Sensex sinks 901 pts; media shares tumble

Yen holds near 155 as Fed hawkishness boosts Dollar

Yen holds near 155 as Fed hawkishness boosts Dollar

EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

Sensex plunges 693 pts; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 7.40%

Sensex plunges 693 pts; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 7.40%

LTIMindtree partners with Indian Institute of Creative Technologies

LTIMindtree partners with Indian Institute of Creative Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance