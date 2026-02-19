Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen holds near 155 as fed hawkishness boosts dollar

Yen holds near 155 as fed hawkishness boosts dollar

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
The Japanese yen hovered near 155.15 per dollar on Thursday after logging its sharpest one-day drop of the month, pressured by a stronger US dollar following solid economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. Fed minutes showed several officials favored keeping the option of further rate hikes on the table if inflation remains elevated. Domestically, Japans December machinery orders rebounded strongly, offering limited support to the currency. Markets are also increasingly pricing in a potential April rate hike by the Bank of Japan, contingent on upcoming data.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

