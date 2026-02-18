E2E Networks clarifies NVIDIA tie-up; says no new deal beyond earlier disclosure

E2E Networks has issued a clarification to the National Stock Exchange stating that reports on its collaboration with NVIDIA do not relate to any new or recently concluded commercial arrangement.

In a filing dated 18 February 2026, the company said it has an existing relationship with NVIDIA that underpins its cloud and AI infrastructure offerings. It clarified that the latest media coverage was a reiteration and public acknowledgement of this relationship, and not the result of fresh negotiations, binding agreements or new partnerships.

The company pointed out that it had already disclosed the procurement and deployment of NVIDIA B200 GPU clusters in Chennai through a press release dated 9 January 2026. It also referred to statements made by management during analyst and investor conference calls, transcripts of which were filed with the exchange.

E2E Networks further stated that there is no undisclosed material information that could explain the recent movement in its share price or trading volumes. It added that the news article does not have any additional material impact on its operations or financial position beyond what has already been communicated to the exchanges.

The company reiterated its commitment to regulatory compliance and said it will continue to inform the exchanges of any material developments as required.

NVIDIA said that E2E Networks is building a Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR cloud platform, with the infrastructure being deployed at the L&T Vyoma Data Center in Chennai. The platform will incorporate NVIDIA HGX B200 systems, NVIDIA Enterprise software and NVIDIA Nemotron open models to support sovereign AI development across sectors including healthcare, finance, manufacturing and agriculture.

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, NVIDIA also highlighted its broader partnerships in India, aligned with the governments $1 billion-plus IndiaAI Mission aimed at expanding compute capacity, building sovereign AI models and datasets, and strengthening AI education, startups and responsible AI frameworks.

E2E Networks operates as a cloud infrastructure provider in India, offering GPU computing, enterprise cloud solutions and managed services for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.

On a standalone basis, E2E Networks reported net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.59 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 68.32% YoY to Rs 70.02 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Shares of E2E Networks were up 10.49% at Rs 2,815.20 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News