Netweb Tech sizzles after launching NVIDIA powered-AI supercomputers

Netweb Technologies India surged 9.24% to Rs 3385.40 after the company launched artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing systems, Tyrone Camarero Spark and Tyrone Supercomputing Systems powered by NVIDIA Sovereign AI Development.

Tyrone Camarero Spark, is the worlds smallest AI supercomputer delivering NVIDIAs AI stack in a compact desktop form factor. It combines NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and NVIDIA AI software stack, accelerating agentic and physical AI development to address the requirements of millions of AI developers in India.

The company has also launched Tyrone AI Supercomputing systems based on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platforms designed. This product and architecture, built on the NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 platform, delivers revolutionary performance through four NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs connected with an NVLink bridge and two NVIDIA Grace CPUs connected over NVLink-C2C. Compatible with liquid-cooled, NVIDIA MGX modular servers, it provides up to 2x performance for scientific computing, AI model training, and inference over the prior generation.

Sanjay Lodha, managing director & CEO of Netweb Technologies India, said, The Tyrone Camarero Spark provides AI developers t 1 Peta Flops of (FP4) performance out of the box in the tiniest form factor of 5.9 in x 5.9 in x 2in inches and with system power supply of just 240 Watts whereas in 2016 a comparable performance of 170 Tera Flops (FP16) with same memory size of 128GB could be delivered with System Power requirement of 3200 Watts. This milestone revolutionizes AI compute in India by introducing new ways to conduct AI research and development. With this move we have created a whole new customer segment in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Our deep collaboration with NVIDIA for the last 15 years has been instrumental in advancing AI infrastructure in India with the nations own sovereign-built, latest-generation NVIDIA systems. Make in India Tyrone GB200 systems, coupled with complete sovereign cloud stack and utilities provide a multi-node, liquid-cooled, rack-scale system design for the most compute-intensive workloads. This design will integrate 20 Tyrone GB200 MGX systems within a single liquid-cooled rack, comprising 40 NVIDIA Grace CPUs and 80 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, along with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, high-performance storage, and comprehensive end-to-end security.

Netweb Technologies is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. The companys HCS offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, High performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers.

The companys standalone net profit soared 146.7% to Rs 73.31 crore on 141% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 804.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

