Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Waaree Energies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd tumbled 5.58% to Rs 217.3 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd lost 4.39% to Rs 320.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53614 shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd crashed 3.99% to Rs 572.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd pared 3.49% to Rs 369.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9728 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Energies Ltd slipped 3.34% to Rs 2952. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

