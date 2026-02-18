Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 12.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

Apar Industries Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2026.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 12.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.1,158.90. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Apar Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44329 shares. The stock rose 6.27% to Rs.10,155.50. Volumes stood at 31823 shares in the last session.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd witnessed volume of 13.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.71% to Rs.1,138.15. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 86.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.33% to Rs.2,382.50. Volumes stood at 14.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd notched up volume of 71.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.82% to Rs.3,372.00. Volumes stood at 5.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Barometers pare losses; PSU bank shares advance

GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Larsen & Toubro partners with NVIDIA

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

