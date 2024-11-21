Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green tumbles after US DOJ, US SEC indicts board members; Co defers dollar bond issue proposal

Adani Green tumbles after US DOJ, US SEC indicts board members; Co defers dollar bond issue proposal

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy said that following the criminal indictment of its board members by the US DOJ and US SEC, its subsidiaries have deferred the proposal for issue of USD denominated bonds.

Following this announcement, the stock tumbled 17.61% to currently trade at Rs 1163.20 on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing made post market opening today, the Adani Group company stated that the United States Department of Justice (US DOJ) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) have issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against the companys board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

 

The United States Department of Justice have also included Adani Greens board member, Vneet Jaain, in such criminal indictment.

In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

More From This Section

Adani Group stocks crash after US SEC fraud charges

Adani Group stocks crash after US SEC fraud charges

Dollar index regains upside; Upcoming US data in focus

Dollar index regains upside; Upcoming US data in focus

Godrej Properties acquires 53 acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata

Godrej Properties acquires 53 acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata

PSP Projects shares tumble as US charges Adani with bribery

PSP Projects shares tumble as US charges Adani with bribery

Rites signs Mou with NISE for assuring quality in Green Energy

Rites signs Mou with NISE for assuring quality in Green Energy

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.81% to Rs 276 crore despite a 37.55% increase in net sales to Rs 3,033 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Resilient growth has given us the space to focus on inflation: RBI Guv Das

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

NBCC (India) share falls over 3%; Rs 202 cr-order win fails to cheer stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon