Adani Total Gas Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 616.7, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 616.7, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has risen around 19.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 104.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.