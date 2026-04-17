Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 8.3%, rises for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 714.3, up 8.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 714.3, up 8.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 17.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.