Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 21.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.76% to Rs 28.57 crore

Net profit of Sonu Infratech rose 21.98% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.76% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.5720.8922.9628.295.334.683.763.102.832.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News