Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 27.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 27.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 2315.48 crore

Net profit of Cemindia Projects rose 27.40% to Rs 110.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 2315.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2270.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2315.482270.44 2 OPM %9.589.12 -PBDT194.81158.68 23 PBT152.12113.33 34 NP110.8987.04 27

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

