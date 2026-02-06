Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 27.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 2315.48 crore

Net profit of Cemindia Projects rose 27.40% to Rs 110.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 2315.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2270.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2315.482270.449.589.12194.81158.68152.12113.33110.8987.04

