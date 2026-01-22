Zee Entertainment gains as Q3 PAT skyrockets 103% QoQ to Rs 155 cr
Shares of Zee Entertainment added 3.42% to Rs 84.74 due to strong sequential performance.
On a consolidated basis, Zee Entertainments net profit surged 102.99% to Rs 155.29 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 76.5 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total income rallied 15.17% to Rs 2,298.5 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. Profit before tax from continuing operations soared 74.78% to Rs 201.7 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit tanked 5.07% while total income surged 14.16% in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax from continuing operations rallied 1.97% YoY.
EBITDA declined 24.46% to Rs 240.49 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 240.09 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 10.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.1% in Q3 FY25.
For the quarter, advertising revenue was Rs 1,050.2 crore (up 6.89% YoY), subscription revenue stood at Rs 378.4 crore (up 579.35% YoY), and revenue from other sales & services declined 46.66% YoY to Rs 18.4 crore.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theater businesses, both within India and overseas.
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST