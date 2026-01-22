Volumes jump at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 49.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares
PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 January 2026.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 49.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.95% to Rs.636.85. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 61.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.76% to Rs.858.30. Volumes stood at 8.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 16.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.72% to Rs.1,557.60. Volumes stood at 9.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Waaree Energies Ltd registered volume of 86.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.90% to Rs.2,610.00. Volumes stood at 17.65 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 92.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.60 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.10% to Rs.105.79. Volumes stood at 27.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST