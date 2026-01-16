Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 73.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 288.12 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 73.39% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 288.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 273.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.288.12273.9612.258.4946.9125.9141.9521.2826.7215.41

