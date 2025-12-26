Friday, December 26, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Affle 3i Ltd Slips 1.39%

Affle 3i Ltd Slips 1.39%

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Affle 3i Ltd has added 5.01% over last one month compared to 3.8% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Affle 3i Ltd fell 1.39% today to trade at Rs 1753.2. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.31% to quote at 37638.59. The index is up 3.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vakrangee Ltd decreased 1.26% and LTIMindtree Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.5 % over last one year compared to the 8.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Affle 3i Ltd has added 5.01% over last one month compared to 3.8% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 438 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22528 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2186.8 on 19 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1221.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

