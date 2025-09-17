Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 3.84% to Rs 945.65 after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company stated that it has secured a tender to supply Bulk Bitumen (VG-30 and VG-40 grades) to Kakinada locations.

Under this award, the firm quantity comprises approximately 60,500 MT across 11 parcels, while the optional quantity stands at about 33,000 MT across six parcels.

This brings the total awarded quantity to around 93,500 MT. Based on current market prices, the estimated value of the firm orders is about Rs 213.56 crore, and the optional orders are valued at approximately Rs 116.50 crore.

 

Together, the total estimated value of the tender is around Rs 330.05 crore.

Also Read

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Urban Company lists at 57% premium

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Premier Explosives share zooms 11% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

Amazon fall hardware event 2025

Amazon schedules event for Sept 30: Echo speaker, Colour Kindle expected

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Mobikwik shares in focus

Mobikwik shares drop 3% amid ₹40-crore fraud prob; details here

This significant achievement underlines the Companys growing presence and reliability in the bitumen supply chain and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with IOCL, Agarwal Industrial Corporation said in a statement.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation is primarily engaged in manufacturing of bitumen and bitumen products. It also transports liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and bituminous product. The company also forayed into ship operating and chartering business through its subsidiary in UAE.

The company had reported 66.59% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.03 crore on a 16.12% fall in revenue to Rs 593.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; oil & gas shares rally for 6th day in a row

Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; oil & gas shares rally for 6th day in a row

Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Shringar House of Mangalsutra unwraps a good debut

Shringar House of Mangalsutra unwraps a good debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon