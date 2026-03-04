Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India signs new resort in Dapoli, Maharashtra

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) has signed a new resort in Dapoli, near the scenic Murud Beach, further strengthening its presence along Maharashtra's coastline.

This addition forms part of the company's FY26-FY30 roadmap, which targets over 10,000 keys under Club Mahindra and an overall portfolio scale of 12,000 keys. Through a combination of new signings, greenfield developments, and management contracts across high-demand tourist corridors, the company is progressing toward its ambition of becoming India's #1 leisure hospitality player.

Dapoli strengthens MHRIL's presence in high-growth coastal markets with strong drive-to demand and marks the first of several planned developments along India's western coast.

Spread across 13 acres, the upcoming Club Mahindra Dapoli Resort will feature 110 keys, launched in phases. The first phase, comprising 52 keys, is slated for launch in Q1 FY27, with the remaining inventory opening in Q2 FY27.

