Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.41%, up for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2974, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.53% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2974, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 25582.55. The Sensex is at 82908.57, down 0.99%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 10.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22541.95, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32363 shares today, compared to the daily average of 94652 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

