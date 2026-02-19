Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fractal Analytics launches Vaidya 2.0

Fractal Analytics launches Vaidya 2.0

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Designed to power healthcare operating system based workflows

Fractal Analytics announced the launch of Vaidya 2.0, the next generation of its healthcare reasoning models available at Vaidya.ai. Debuting at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Vaidya 2.0 scores 50.1 on HealthBench (hard), outperforming OpenAI's GPT-5 and Google's Gemini Pro 3 on this challenging benchmark.

Designed to power Health Care Operating System based workflows, Vaidya 2.0 bridges the gap between raw data and healthcare action. It is the first AI model in the world to achieve 50+ score on OpenAI's HealthBench (hard) The model has been post-trained to deliver superior performance on a wide range of health care workflows.

 

Fractal is showcasing Vaidya 2.0 and its suite of healthcare innovations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Pavilion inside the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Arfin installs RBD Machine at its manufacturing facility

Pine Labs announces collaboration with OpenAI

Nifty drops below 25,650 mark; auto shares snap 2-day gains

Yen holds near 155 as fed hawkishness boosts dollar

SpiceJet gains after inking MoU to induct 10 aircraft for fleet expansion

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

