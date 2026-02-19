Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pine Labs announces collaboration with OpenAI

Pine Labs announces collaboration with OpenAI

Feb 19 2026

Pine Labs to embed OpenAI API models into its AI-native infrastructure

Pine Labs today announced a collaboration with OpenAI that signals a fundamental transition in how commerce is engineered. By integrating OpenAI's APIs directly into its AI-native infrastructure, Pine Labs is moving beyond traditional automation to build Agentic Commerce a paradigm where financial systems don't just record transactions, but autonomously optimize the workflows behind them.

For decades, commerce has been built on passive systems that simply follow instructions, said B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs. At Pine Labs, we are moving beyond that era to build an active, intelligent layer for business. Our work with OpenAI ensures that our infrastructure is no longer just a participant in a trade, but a driver of efficiency and growth. We are building the first agentic stack for the next generation of the global economy.

 

This collaboration marks a significant "dent" in the industry, moving conversational AI from a medium of discovery to a mandate for action. Combined with India's sophisticated digital payment railsincluding innovations like UPI Reserve Pay, the collaboration enables Conversational Commerce to reach its full potential. Users will no longer just "search" for products; they will delegate entire financial lifecycles to intelligent agents within a single dialogue.

In this architecture, an agent can autonomously navigate complex taskssuch as self-negotiating supplier terms, optimizing cross-border settlement cycles, or managing recurring bill payments within pre-defined user guardrails. OpenAI provides the critical decision-making intelligence, while the underlying payment rails serve as the high-fidelity execution layer for regulated financial finality.

Importantly, this intelligence is deployed within Pine Labs' enterprise-grade security and compliance architecture. All AI-driven workflows operate inside a secure, audited environment designed to meet stringent financial regulatory standards, with strict data isolation, encryption, and human-in-the-loop oversight where required.

Beyond internal innovation, Pine Labs is opening this agentic stack to its developer ecosystem, providing the tools for third-party innovators to build next-generation, AI-native fintech applications on a trusted foundation. Pine Labs is ensuring that every merchantfrom local SMEs to global enterprisesis equipped with a stack that thinks, reasons, and grows by default. This is not a roadmap for the future; it is the deployment of the new global standard for how money moves and how businesses thrive in an autonomous world.

