Board of Shanthi Gears accepts resignation of CFO
At meeting held on 22 January 2026The board of Shanthi Gears at its meeting held on 22 January 2026 has accepted the resignation of Ranjan Kumar Pati as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective closing hours of on 19 March 2026 to pursue career prospects outside the Company.
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST