Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ammadoes Trading &amp; Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %016.67 -PBDT-0.031.47 PL PBT-0.031.47 PL NP-0.021.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Regal Entertainment &amp; Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 3533.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Samir K Modi Unveils 'Road to Freedom' App at Jashn-e-Azadi Celebration in Delhi to Empower Consultants

Josler Hydrocarbons and Heath Consultants signs MoU for Public Safety and Environmental Conservation in India

ITI inks MoU with JandK Operations

India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

Sensex, Nifty may open on firm note

Lark Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 140.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon