Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 58.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 432.28 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper declined 58.41% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 432.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 482.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales432.28482.03 -10 OPM %12.1027.23 -PBDT78.77151.15 -48 PBT57.80134.54 -57 NP41.72100.31 -58
